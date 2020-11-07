Manchester United came back from behind to beat Everton 3-1 in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2020-21 season. After two successive losses in all competitions, United needed a response and they got that from Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice and made an assist. Everton suffered their third successive loss in the Premier League. Here we present the list of records broken.

#EVEMUN United's swift response in first half is the difference

United started brightly and kept the temp going. However, Everton took a surprise lead after a soft defending from Victor Lindelof allowed the ball to go goal-wards into Bernard's path. The Brazilian made no mistake. Fernandes equalized from a Luke Shaw cross and then got the second, floating a gorgeous ball into the six-yard box. Substitute Edinson Cavani added the third late on.

Information Bernard nets his first goal in 14 league appearances

As per Opta, Bernard's goal was his first in 14 Premier League appearances. He had last scored against Crystal Palace in February 2020. Notably, the strike was also the first shot on target from either side in this match.

Fernandes Brilliant Bruno Fernandes scripts these feats

As per Opta, Fernandes, who made his 10th away appearance in the Premier League, has now been involved in 14 goals ( 9 goals, 5 assists). This is now the most by a player in their first 10 away games in the competition. Fernandes now has 18 goals across competitions for United. He has raced to six goals this season.

Records Notable records scripted in this match

Everton have now gone eight Premier League home games without a clean sheet. Carlo Ancelotti has lost three consecutive league games for the first time in 14 years, since November 2006 with AC Milan. United matched a club record of seven successive away league wins (also in 1993). Cavani is the second Uruguayan to score a Premier League goal for United after Diego Forlan.