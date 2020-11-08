Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, has backed KL Rahul to perform well in the upcoming Australian tour. The former Indian captain believes Rahul is an all-format player and will show his class in the whites soon. Rahul, who had a dreadful run in 2018/19, has an opportunity to shut the critics, this time around. Here is more.

Opining on the same, Ganguly said Rahul should be given time in the Test format. "I have a lot of time for KL Rahul in Test matches and I am saying that as a cricketer. But, at the end of the day, it is the selector that decides who plays and who doesn't play," Ganguly said on India Today's programme Inspiration.

"Just as somebody who has played the game, I feel he (Rahul) is someone, who will contribute in all forms of the game. I wish him all the luck. Hopefully, he contributes to the winning cause of India which is important," added Ganguly.

Rahul recently led the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. Although KXIP crashed out of the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer. In 14 games, he racked up 670 runs at an average of 55.83. Rahul is still the front-runner to claim the Orange cap. His impressive run also earned him a spot in all three squads for the tour Down Under.

The year 2018 exposed Rahul's frailties across formats. Suddenly, he was under the scanner for his imprecise technique and inconsistency. He piled up 468 in 12 Tests at 22.28 with mere a solitary hundred (149 vs ENG). In 13 T20Is, he scored 324 runs at 36, including a century. He then underwent a gruelling phase of dejection in the wake of infamous 'Koffee' fiasco.

Since January 2019, Rahul has amassed 922 runs in 19 ODIs at 54.33. He was the leading run-scorer (224) in the NZ T20I series and adjudged the Player of the Series. He was also the second highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 204 runs. Earlier this year, he replaced Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper in India's limited-overs sides.

