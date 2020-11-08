Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and top the proceedings in the Bundesliga 2020-21 table. The 2019-20 champions have won six of the seven Bundesliga games this season to stamp their authority under Hansi Flick. Dortmund will rue the missed chances as they suffered a home defeat. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig beat Freiburg 3-0 to move second. Here are the records broken.

Match report Bayern prevail in five-goal thriller

Marco Reus put the hosts ahead late in the first half but David Alaba equalized with a deflected shot after a clever free-kick in injury time. The in-form Robert Lewandowski headed in from Lucas Hernandez's cross and set up Leroy Sane next. Erling Haaland then rounded Manuel Neuer to give Dortmund hope in 'Der Klassiker' but they could not get that third goal.

Lewandowski Brilliant Lewandowski scripts these numbers

Lewandowski, who bossed the show both domestically and in Europe last season, equaled his own record of scoring 11 goals in the first seven games of the season, like in 2019-20. He got his 17th goal in 13 games against his former club.Playing his 300th game in all competitions for Bayern, Lewandowski has raced to 259 goals. He has 247 career Bundesliga goals.

Records Bayern thrive under Flick, equal an old Bundesliga record

Bayern brought up 100-plus goals (102 in total) in 31 games under Hansi Flick, with the average of 3.2 per game. This is now the highest for any Bayern coach. The champions have raced to 27 goals after just seven matches in the Bundesliga this season. They equaled the record set by Borussia Monchengladbach in 1973-74.

Duo Reus races to 129 Bundesliga goals, Haaland impresses

Marco Reus scored his eighth goal against Bayern in the Bundesliga. It was also his 129th Bundesliga goal taking him to 24th on the all-time scoring chart. Youngster Erling Haaland scored his 19th goal in his 21st Bundesliga game. This is a record bettered only by Uwe Seeler (20). He now has six goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Information Bayern script history against Dortmund, Alaba reaches milestone

For the first time in over 50 years, Bayern have gone past Dortmund in four successive Bundesliga encounters. As per Opta, David Alaba celebrated his 200th win in the Bundesliga in his 272nd match.

Information Notable records scripted by Leipzig

Leipzig have now converted all of their last 14 penalties across competitions, nine of which have been in the Bundesliga. Angelino is Leipzig's top scorer this season with five goals in all competitions, including three in the Bundesliga.

