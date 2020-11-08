Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 01:45 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Lionel Messi came off the bench to inspire Barcelona in gameweek nine of La Liga 2020-21 season.
Barcelona registered a first La Liga win in five games as Messi scored a brace.
The Spanish giants overcame Real Betis 5-2.
Meanwhile, Joao Felix scored a brace as Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 4-0.
Both Barca and Atletico have two games in hand.
Here are further details.
Messi came on at the break played a role in Antoine Griezmann's equalizer. He took on two defenders and helped the Frenchman with a tap-in.
The Argentine then scored twice himself, scoring a penalty.
His second came after a one-two with Sergi Roberto.
The Spaniard backheeled the ball into Messi's path and he smashed it into the roof of the net.
Messi had scored all his five goals for club and country this season from the penalty spot.
He scored his sixth penalty, before getting his first goal from open play.
As per Opta, Messi came off the bench in a league game to score a brace for the fifth time in his career and the first time since May 2013.
Ousmane Dembele has scored three goals in his last six games for Barcelona across competitions.
This is one more than he registered in his previous 26 matches (two).
As per Opta, Antoine Griezmann has both scored and assisted in the same game for Barcelona in all competitions for the fourth time.
Messi has three league goals this season and six across competitions.
As per Opta, Marcos Llorente has both scored and assisted in the same game for the fourth time in all competitions since the start of 2020.
Luis Suarez has netted with five of his eight shots on target for Atletico in La Liga since joining the club in the summer.
Felix has smashed six goals in his last four appearances for Atletico across competitions.
🔫 @LuisSuarez9 x Atleti x @LaLigaEN:— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 7, 2020
⚽ 5 goals
⏱ 377 minutes
🤩 1 goal every 75 minutes!
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/w61JSlx7bv
