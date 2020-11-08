Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the all-important Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020. Once again, David Warner will have the onus of providing an ideal start to the Orange Army against a sturdy DC bowling attack. However, he could be perturbed by Ravichandran Ashwin's sharp variations. Let us analyze Warner's IPL performance against Ashwin.

Battle A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Warner has amassed 5,252 runs from 141 matches at an average of 43.04. On the other hand, Ashwin owns 138 wickets in 152 matches, including a best match haul of 4/34. So far, Warner has managed to score 92 runs off 82 balls by Ashwin, while Ashwin has dismissed him thrice. Hence, Ashwin certainly knows the trick to deceive Warner.

Information Warner vs DC, Ashwin vs SRH

Warner is SRH's highest run-scorer against DC in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 440 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 131.34. The tally also includes 12 sixes and 41 fours. Besides, Ashwin has nine wickets from 12 games against SRH.

Numbers Interesting numbers of Warner and Ashwin

Warner does carry the propensity to accelerate from ball one. Hence, his numbers in the powerplay overs are prolific. Notwithstanding, he is equally effective in the middle phase (7-15), wherein he has 2,129 runs from 141 matches at a strike-rate of 137.53. However, he will be wary of Ashwin as he has scalped six of his nine wickets against SRH in these overs.

DC vs SRH What to expect?