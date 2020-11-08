The Indian cricket team is set to reach Australia on November 12 ahead of a long series Down Under. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season ending on November 10 in UAE, the national team players will travel straight to Australia. In an interesting development, it has been learnt that the Indian players can train from November 13 itself in Sydney. Here's more.

Development Players can train after just one round of COVID-19 testing

According to a report in ANI, Team India can start training after just one round of COVID-19 testing after reaching Australia. Sources told ANI that the squad will undergo coronavirus test and the moment reports come negative, the players will be allowed to train. Earlier, there were concerns over the players training in Australia as the quarantine period amid COVID-19 cannot be relaxed.

Measures Bio-bubble measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic

There will be bio-bubble measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic just like it has become mandatory for all nations playing the game in these testing times. The IPL 2020 in UAE too has been played in a bio-bubble atmosphere. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers will play intra-squad matches in order to adapt to the conditions in Australia.

Quote Players will be eligible to train after negative reports

"The team reaches Australia on November 12 morning and after that, they will undergo corona tests and the moment they have negative reports, they are eligible to train so you can expect the boys to start training from November 13 onwards," the source said.

Players Test players have already started preparing with pink balls

Several Indian players in the Test squad have already started training in UAE itself. There has been a bubble created for the players in Dubai. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Co. had already started preparing with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari after their IPL campaigns ended. Players are preparing with pink balls for the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

Schedule Australia vs India: A look at the schedule

The three-ODI series will commence on November 27, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8. The opening Test in Adelaide will begin on December 17, India's first pink-ball Test overseas. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11) and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.

