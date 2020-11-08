The business end of the IPL 2020 is here. In the Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While SRH enter the game on the back of four consecutive wins, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will aim to bounce back from the thumping defeat to Mumbai Indians. Here are the records that can be broken in the impending game.

DC DC aim to end quest for maiden IPL final

The Delhi Capitals entered the playoffs for the second season in a row, having finished on number two. They are now the only side to finish in each of the ten positions on the points table. If DC manage to win the Qualifier 2, they will proceed to their first-ever IPL final. Notably, they are the only franchise who haven't played a final yet.

SRH Will SRH enter their third IPL final?

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have sealed the qualification ticket for the fifth consecutive year (2016-2020). They are only behind CSK (8) and MI (6) on this tally. So far, the Orange Army have featured in two IPL finals (won vs RCB, 2016 and lost to CSK, 2018). The upcoming game presents them an opportunity to enter their third final.

Warner David Warner can script these records

In the ongoing edition, SRH skipper David Warner is presently the second-highest run-scorer. He is 54 runs shy of completing 600 runs. This might be the fourth consecutive season wherein he could achieve this milestone. Previously, he has done so in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (Warner didn't play in 2018). Warner (195) could also become the sixth cricketer to complete 200 IPL sixes.

Dhawan Dhawan could record his career-best tally in a single season

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form this season. He has already grabbed eyeballs by slamming two consecutive tons in the tournament. Now, he could go on to better his overall runs tally in a single season. Thus far, the left-handed batsman has racked up 525 runs at 43.75. He could eclipse the record he set in 2012 (569).

Data Rahane can complete 4,000 IPL runs