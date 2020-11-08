Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 07:08 pm
Rajdeep Saha
All eyes will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, who face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2.
The winner between these two sides will take on Mumbai Indians in the final.
Meanwhile, DC have won the toss against SRH in Abu Dhabi and skipper Shreyas Iyer has elected to bat first.
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
SRH: David Warner (c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma
The Orange Army have dominated against Delhi Capitals this season, having won both the league games.
In the first encounter SRH won by 15 runs. They posted 162/4 in 20 overs, before Rashid Khan's 3/14 restricted Delhi to 147/7.
And then in the next meeting, SRH piled up 219/2. In reply, DC folded for 131 in 19 overs.
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has plenty of grass on it, besides being hard.
The ball is expected to skid off the surface.
It's a good batting surface, however, the fast bowlers will get assistance with the new ball.
Anything around the 165-run mark should be par on this wicket
The current temperature is around 29 degrees Celsius.
The IPL Eliminator between DC and SRH is expected to be a cracker.
SRH will be aiming to maintain their 100% record against DC this season.
Besides, all eyes will be on the contest between spin ace R Ashwin and SRH skipper David Warner.
Warner has scored 92 runs off 82 balls by Ashwin, while the right-arm spinner has dismissed him three times
