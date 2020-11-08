All eyes will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, who face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2. The winner between these two sides will take on Mumbai Indians in the final. Meanwhile, DC have won the toss against SRH in Abu Dhabi and skipper Shreyas Iyer has elected to bat first. Here's more.

Playing XI A look at the playing XI of both teams

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje SRH: David Warner (c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Meetings What happened in the league meetings between these two teams?

The Orange Army have dominated against Delhi Capitals this season, having won both the league games. In the first encounter SRH won by 15 runs. They posted 162/4 in 20 overs, before Rashid Khan's 3/14 restricted Delhi to 147/7. And then in the next meeting, SRH piled up 219/2. In reply, DC folded for 131 in 19 overs.

Pitch report A look at the pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has plenty of grass on it, besides being hard. The ball is expected to skid off the surface. It's a good batting surface, however, the fast bowlers will get assistance with the new ball. Anything around the 165-run mark should be par on this wicket The current temperature is around 29 degrees Celsius.

DC vs SRH DC vs SRH: What to expect?