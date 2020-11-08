Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been docked off 35 per cent of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. The 33-year-old, who is leading the Sindh First XI, admitted to level 1 offence relating to use of inappropriate language during his side's match against Northern (Pakistan). Here is more on the same.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

The incident took place on Day 2 of the First-class game in Karachi. Reportedly, Sarfaraz made repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day's play. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the same in a media release. It also stated that Sarfaraz pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, after the match.

Release Here is what the release stated

Here is what the PCB mentioned in the media release, regarding the incident. "Sarfaraz repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day's play," read the release. "He was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel."

Sarfaraz Sarfaraz was left out for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan's veteran wicket-keeper-batsman was recently left out of the white-ball squads for Zimbabwe series. Last year, he was sacked as Pakistan's captain from Test and T20I cricket. Under Sarfaraz, the Pakistan cricket faltered following the high of 2017 Champions Trophy. They also crashed out of the 2019 World Cup, winning mere five games. Earlier this year, Babar Azam replaced him as the ODI captain.

Usman Salahuddin Usman Salahuddin fined 20 per cent of match fee

In a separate incident, Central Punjab batsman Usman Salahuddin was also fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence, during his side's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Balochistan. It related to a conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. Notably, this incident also took place on Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Breach He violated article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct