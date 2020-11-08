Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 11:23 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard recently highlighted the ability of Hardik Pandya to back himself in any situation.
In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle, Pollard spoke on role of Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) in the team.
He also opened up on his equation with the dynamic duo.
Here is more on the same.
Here is what Pollard said.
"Pandya brothers are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common," said Pollard.
Both Hardik and Krunal have been the central figures in the Mumbai Indians roster of late.
Even in the ongoing edition, they have helped the Mumbai-based franchise proceed to the grand finale.
In 13 games this season, Hardik has amassed 278 runs at an impressive average of 39.71.
Meanwhile, Krunal has racked up 108 runs and taken six wickets, so far.
Thus far, Pollard and Hardik lead the charts in terms of strike-rate. The former holds the top spot with a strike-rate of 190.44, while Hardik follows him with 182.89. Interestingly, the duo has a strike-rate of 221.78 and 203.77 (respectively) in the death overs (2020).
Pollard also spoke on their attributes.
"As I always say there is Hardik and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). The relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field. You will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik he is confident, always happy, and then there is Krunal. Both these fellows are amazing," added Pollard.
Mumbai Indians have been the most dominant side in the IPL 2020.
They were also the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs.
In the previous 12 seasons, they have entered the playoffs stage eight times (2010-2015, 2017, and 2019).
After that, they beat Delhi Capitals to enter their sixth IPL final.
Now, IPL's most most successful franchise will eye a fifth title.
