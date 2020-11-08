Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard recently highlighted the ability of Hardik Pandya to back himself in any situation. In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle, Pollard spoke on role of Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) in the team. He also opened up on his equation with the dynamic duo. Here is more on the same.

Views 'There are things we share in common', says Pollard

Here is what Pollard said. "Pandya brothers are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common," said Pollard.

Pandya brothers How have Hardik and Krunal fared in IPL 2020?

Both Hardik and Krunal have been the central figures in the Mumbai Indians roster of late. Even in the ongoing edition, they have helped the Mumbai-based franchise proceed to the grand finale. In 13 games this season, Hardik has amassed 278 runs at an impressive average of 39.71. Meanwhile, Krunal has racked up 108 runs and taken six wickets, so far.

Do you know? Pollard and Hardik have the best strike-rates this season

Thus far, Pollard and Hardik lead the charts in terms of strike-rate. The former holds the top spot with a strike-rate of 190.44, while Hardik follows him with 182.89. Interestingly, the duo has a strike-rate of 221.78 and 203.77 (respectively) in the death overs (2020).

Bond Pollard speaks on his bond with the duo

Pollard also spoke on their attributes. "As I always say there is Hardik and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). The relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field. You will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik he is confident, always happy, and then there is Krunal. Both these fellows are amazing," added Pollard.

MI Mumbai Indians eye a fifth IPL title