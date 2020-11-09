Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Liverpool are third in the table and have 17 points, whereas, City lie 11th with 12 points on board. However, they have a game in hand. Earlier, Leicester City and Tottenham enjoyed narrow 1-0 wins to gain big. Here's more.

#MCILIV How did the match pan out?

Mohamed Salah put them ahead from the spot in the 13th minute after Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane. Gabriel Jesus scored the equalizer, slotting past Alisson. City wasted a golden chance to go ahead before half-time when Kevin De Bruyne rolled his penalty wide after a handball had been awarded against Joe Gomez following VAR. Post that, no teams managed to gain impetus.

Salah Salah equals record for Liverpool, races to 104 career goals

Mohamed Salah has raced to eight goals for Liverpool in this season's Premier League. As per Opta, he scripted a record by going level with Fernando Torres in 2009-10 and Robbie Fowler in 1995-96 to become Liverpool's third player to score eight in the first eight gameweeks. Salah has raced to 81 Premier League goals for the Reds, besides 104 in all competitions.

Stats More notable records scripted in this match

As per Opta, Gabriel Jesus' equalizer was the most number of passes (19) in the build up to a Premier League goal against Liverpool since September 2017. Meanwhile, De Bruyne's penalty is the first to miss the target completely in a Premier League encounter since October 2018. Liverpool have failed to win four of their last seven games when scoring the opening goal.

Premier League Liverpool haven't registered a clean sheet in 11 away games

Prior to this result, City had won their last three home league games against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 11-1. The Reds have now failed to keep a clean sheet in the last 11 away encounters in the Premier League. City are yet to register back-to-back league wins this season. Liverpool have conceded 16 goals after eight Premier League games this season.

Points Unwanted stats for the two biggies of England

Liverpool have dropped seven points in the league this season from a possible 24. Notably, they took 30 games to drop as many points last season. According to Sky Sports, City's 12 points after seven games is their fewest at this stage of a Premier League season since 2008-09, when they had nine points.

