Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 11:43 am
Written byParth Dhall
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 on November 10.
The Mumbai-based franchise will vie for their second title in two years, and a fifth overall.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who recently returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, would want to show some mettle in the finale.
Let us analyze his performance in the season.
Unlike every season, the runs have dried up for Rohit, this time around.
So far, he has managed to score 264 runs from 11 games at an average of 24.00.
This tally includes mere two 50+ scores.
Interestingly, this could become his lowest-ever tally in a single season if he fails to perform in the finale.
In 2018, he amassed 286 runs (second-worst).
This could be the first season where Rohit might not register an unbeaten score. Notably, he remained unbeaten at least once in each of the previous 12 seasons. His scores this season are: 0, 4, 9, 35, 5, 35, 6, 70, 8, 80, and 12.
In the ongoing season, Rohit has looked uncomfortable playing spin.
In 11 innings, he has been dismissed five times by spinners (off-spinners - 3, leg-spinners - 2).
He hasn't been able to hit a single maximum against off-spinners and has slammed 4 fours.
Although Rohit has smashed the leg-spinners for five sixes, he could muster only 53 runs.
Rohit is all set to play his 200th game in the IPL. He will become the second cricketer after MS Dhoni to achieve this milestone. In 199 matches, the former has amassed 5,162 runs at an average of 31.09. He also has 39 fifty-plus scores.
MI have been the most dominant side, thus far. This will be their sixth appearance in an IPL final.
On the other hand, MI's opponents Delhi Capitals have entered their first-ever finale.
Notably, MI have beaten DC thrice in the incumbent season, including a victory in Qualifier 1.
It remains to be seen if the law of averages perturbs the defending champions.
