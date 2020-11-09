Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 on November 10. The Mumbai-based franchise will vie for their second title in two years, and a fifth overall. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who recently returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, would want to show some mettle in the finale. Let us analyze his performance in the season.

Runs A look at his numbers in 2020

Unlike every season, the runs have dried up for Rohit, this time around. So far, he has managed to score 264 runs from 11 games at an average of 24.00. This tally includes mere two 50+ scores. Interestingly, this could become his lowest-ever tally in a single season if he fails to perform in the finale. In 2018, he amassed 286 runs (second-worst).

Data Rohit has struggled to get going

This could be the first season where Rohit might not register an unbeaten score. Notably, he remained unbeaten at least once in each of the previous 12 seasons. His scores this season are: 0, 4, 9, 35, 5, 35, 6, 70, 8, 80, and 12.

Spinners The spinners have dismissed him five times, so far

In the ongoing season, Rohit has looked uncomfortable playing spin. In 11 innings, he has been dismissed five times by spinners (off-spinners - 3, leg-spinners - 2). He hasn't been able to hit a single maximum against off-spinners and has slammed 4 fours. Although Rohit has smashed the leg-spinners for five sixes, he could muster only 53 runs.

Do you know? Rohit set to play his 200th IPL game

Rohit is all set to play his 200th game in the IPL. He will become the second cricketer after MS Dhoni to achieve this milestone. In 199 matches, the former has amassed 5,162 runs at an average of 31.09. He also has 39 fifty-plus scores.

