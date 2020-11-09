The dashing Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw, turned 21 on Monday. Currently representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, Prithvi rose to prominence as a budding teenager. As he set his feet in domestic cricket, the experts started comparing the graph of then-teenage prodigy with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Now, he is touted to lead India's batting attack in the future. Here are his astonishing records.

Career A look at his career

Prithvi made his First-class debut during the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy. After a year, he scripted history by leading Team India to a fourth Under-19 World Cup title in Australia. Moreover, his resounding form helped him earn a maiden international call-up for the West Indies Test series at home (2018). Ever since, he has amassed 419 runs in seven internationals at an average of 46.55.

Feat A record of 546 runs in minor cricket

Four days after Tendulkar retired from international cricket, the 14-year-old Prithvi surpassed his historic achievement. He entered the record books by smashing the highest score by an Indian batsman in minor cricket. Playing for Rizvi Springfield in a Harris Shield match (2013), Shaw racked up a record 546 runs off 330 balls. It was the highest score until Pranav Dhanawade (1,009) eclipsed it.

Domestic His notable feats in domestic cricket

Prithvi holds a number of records in domestic cricket. At 17, he became the youngest to score a century in the Duleep Trophy final. He holds the record of scoring the third-fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history (after Ravi Shastri and Rajesh Borah). Interestingly, Shaw had already struck five First-class centuries at the age of 18, second-most after Tendulkar (7) at that stage.

International cricket A memorable debut in international cricket

Prithvi made his international debut in the Rajkot Test against West Indies in October 2018. He smashed a blistering 134 off 154 deliveries on Day 1 itself. With this, he became the youngest Indian (18 years, 329 days) to make a century on Test debut. He also became the youngest Indian to slam a Test century after Tendulkar (17 years, 107 days).

Do you know? A unique record of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi became the first-ever player to score hundreds on Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test debuts. Overall, he became the 15th Indian to reach a three-figure mark on Test debut. Incidentally, Prithvi played his maiden Ranji Trophy and international game in Rajkot (scored tons in both).

IPL Joint-youngest to smash a maiden IPL fifty

At the IPL 2018 auction, Prithvi was acquired by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs. 1.2 crores. Later in the tournament, he smashed his maiden IPL fifty against KKR, thereby becoming the joint-youngest (18 years and 169 days) to do so with Sanju Samson. Now, in the ongoing season, his franchise Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the grand finale.

Data His performance in the cash-rich league