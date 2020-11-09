The extravagant journey of IPL 2020 would come to an end with a high-voltage grand finale between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on November 10. The league's most successful franchise will vie for a fifth IPL title, having won it in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Meanwhile, DC are playing their first-ever final of the tournament. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Stadium will host the final on November 10 (7:30 PM IST). Although the wicket here has been on the slower side, there is enough for batsmen to cash-in. On this venue, one can never write off the spinners. The match can be watched live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

MI Mumbai Indians likely to stick with the same XI

Mumbai Indians are certainly the favorites to clinch the title. After winning the Qualifier 1 against DC, the squad has had enough time to rejuvenate ahead of the final. They wouldn't want to tinker with the combination that has fetched them results of late. Probable XI: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Suryakumar, Kishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Coulter-Nile, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah.

DC Stoinis expected to open the innings again

In the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the DC management made all-rounder Marcus Stoinis open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan. This move fixed the opening woes as it brought out his best. In the finale clash as well, Stoinis will continue to open with Prithvi Shaw warming the bench. Probable XI: Dhawan, Stoinis, Rahane, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Hetmyer, Axar, Ashwin, Dubey, Rabada, Nortje.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

MI have the wood over DC in the IPL. In 27 matches, MI have won 15 with a win percentage of 55.56. On the other hand, DC have won 12 of them. Notably, MI have defeated DC in all the three games, this season.

Stats MI vs DC: Stats that matter

Data Dream11: Stoinis, Kishan handed leadership roles