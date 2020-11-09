Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad for India's upcoming tour Down Under. Notably, the All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to make major announcements ahead of the tour. The committee has also granted paternity leave to Indian captain Virat Kohli. He will fly back after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are further updates.

Virat Kohli Kohli had written to the BCCI regarding paternity leave

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli had written to the cricket board, seeking the board's approval for the same. Now that the board has given him permission, he will miss the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, starting December 26. It is understood that the BCCI will be requesting the authorities to relax the quarantine period for Kohli upon his return.

Rohit Sharma Rohit returns to Test squad, but will miss white-ball cricket

Kohli's deputy in the white-ball format, Rohit, had injured his hamstring during the Super-Over thriller against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. Ever since several theories have surfaced regarding his availability. However, the BCCI has now decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is, so that he regains fitness. Besides, he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A look at other important updates

Besides Rohit, speedster Ishant Sharma has also been added to the Test squad once he recovers. Meanwhile, the Selection Committee has added Sanju Samson as an additional wicket-keeper to India's ODI squad. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I squad due to injury, with T Natarajan coming in as a replacement. A call on injured Wriddhiman Saha will be taken later.

Information Kamlesh Nagarkoti won't travel to Australia