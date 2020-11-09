Delhi Capitals have emerged as one of the balanced franchises in the IPL 2020. They finished at number two and claimed the play-offs berth for the second consecutive season. Now, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is on the brink of scripting history as they take on Mumbai Indians in their first-ever IPL final. We take a look at their best stats of this season.

Differential Most runs for Shikhar Dhawan in a single edition

Shikhar Dhawan's flamboyance remained the talk of the town throughout the tournament. He is presently the second-highest run-scorer this season with 603 runs from 16 games at an average of 46.38. In the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he eclipsed his own record that he set in 2012 (569 runs). This is the first season wherein he has reached the 600-run mark.

Information Only player to slam two consecutive tons in IPL history

During the season, Dhawan became the first-ever player in the IPL history to slam two consecutive centuries. He achieved the landmark by scoring tons against CSK (101*) and KXIP (106*). However, Dhawan recorded two ducks in his next three games.

Wickets Rabada, Nortje lead the wickets column for DC

In the entire season, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have hunted in pair to provide DC regular breakthroughs. The duo has taken a combined number of 49 wickets, so far. Presently, Rabada is the leading wicket-taker with 29 wickets at 17.79. He is the only bowler besides Jasprit Bumrah to take two four-wicket hauls this season. Meanwhile, Nortje owns 20 scalps.

Do you know? Most dot ball bowled

Thus far, both Rabada and Nortje have duly choked the opposition with their sheer pace. Interestingly, the duo is present in the top-five on the tally of dot balls. While Nortje holds the fourth spot with 154 dot balls, Rabada follows him at fifth (150).

Strike-rate Hetmyer, Stoinis have made an impact in the death overs

Delhi Capitals have finally found their pinch-hitters in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. They have smashed runs at a strike-rate of 149.15 and 150.00 respectively, this season. However, the duo has gone even big at the death (16-20). At the death, Hetmyer owns a strike-rate of 181.25 with Stoinis also boasting a phenomenal 167.09.

Information Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant complete 2,000 IPL runs