The grand finale of IPL 2020 will see reigning champions Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals. Notably, MI and DC finished as the top-two sides after the league stage. However, four-time champions MI have had the edge over DC throughout, beating them in the Qualifier 1. Considering the action-packed rivalry, let us decode some interesting stats as the final closes-in.

H2H A look at the head-to-head stats

As far as the overall head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand over Delhi Capitals. The two sides have met 27 times in in the IPL with MI winning 15 of them. They carry a win percentage of 55.56. On the other hand, the DC have managed to win 12 (win percentage: 44.44). Notably, MI have defeated DC thrice this season.

Runs MI vs DC: Most runs

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma has amassed most number of runs against Delhi Capitals. So far, he has tallied 750 runs from 27 matches at an average of 31.25. This tally also included four fifties. Besides, Shikhar Dhawan leads the runs tally for DC in matches against MI. He has racked up 733 runs from 23 games at 40.72, including five fifties.

Wickets MI vs DC: Most wickets

Pace spearhead Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker for MI against DC, however, he missed the tournament this time. Among the active MI cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah leads this tally, having scalped 18 wickets with a best match haul of 4/14. Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has most number of wickets for DC in the encounters against MI. He owns 21 scalps (Best: 3/29).

Do you know? A strike-rate of 178.26 in the death overs against DC

In the IPL, all-rounder Hardik Pandya carries a strike-rate of 159.86. Even in the ongoing edition, he has the second-best strike-rate after Kieron Pollard. Interestingly, the same surges to 178.26 in the death overs (16-20) against Delhi Capitals.