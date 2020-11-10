Cricket Australia has announced that 50 per cent of the stadium's capacity will be open to the crowd for the Adelaide Test between the hosts and India. The Adelaide Oval Test is set to be played from December 17 onwards. Notably, this will be the first Day-Night Test between India and Australia and it will feature nearly 27,000 spectators amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Cricket Cricket has been played behind closed doors amid the pandemic

Since the resumption of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic in July, all cricket matches across formats have been played behind closed doors. There has also been a bio-bubble for the safety of players and officials involved. However, the Adelaide Test will mark the first encounter to have fans back in the stadium.

Tests What about the Boxing Day Test and Brisbane?

As far as the Boxing Day Test is concerned, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will open the stands to 25 per cent of its total capacity. Meanwhile, the fourth Test match which is scheduled to be held in Brisbane from January 15, 2021, will witness up to 30,000 people with 75 per cent of the total capacity being open for the crowd.

Capacity CA opens up on the Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia added that MCG will host 25,000 fans. "At present, the Victorian Government has approved 25,000 fans for each day of the Boxing Day Test across public, member and corporate tickets. With the improving COVID19 situation in the city, it is hoped more tickets may be able to be put on sale closer to the time, but this is yet to be confirmed."

Quote 27,000 tickets available for each day, says Cricket Australia

CA stated that 27,000 tickets will be available each day of the opening Test match. "The Adelaide Oval is restricted to 50 per cent capacity, with 27,000 tickets available for each day of the opening Day-Night Test," Cricket Australia stated on Tuesday.

Schedule Australia vs India: A look at the complete schedule