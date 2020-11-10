Amazon Prime Video, on Tuesday, ventured into live sports in India by acquiring the India territory rights to live stream New Zealand Cricket matches until 2025-2026 (both men's and women's cricket, across formats). With this announcement, Amazon becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure live cricket rights from a major cricketing board. Here is more on the same.

Quote 'Thrilled to work with New Zealand cricket'

"We are thrilled to work with NZC on this endeavour as they have a strong cricket team, and the rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We're happy to make this collaboration," Director and Country General Manager of Amazon Prime Video, Gaurav Gandhi, said.

Deal The deal comprises a number of riveting tours

The New Zealand cricket board has decided to join hands with Amazon Prime Video to extend "the team's global reach and to build closer relationships around the world". Besides, this multi-year deal includes Indian cricket team's tour of New Zealand in early 2022, followed by another similar tour. However, the schedule of these tours are yet to be announced.

Information The latest entrant in Amazon's line-up of live sports

This is the latest addition in Amazon Prime Video's line-up of live sports around the world, which includes Thursday Night Football, Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open, UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup, and the Seattle Sounders FC.

Services Other sports-related services on Prime Video Channels

Fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and PGA TOUR LIVE, through Prime Video Channels. Additionally, there are several popular docu-series available for sports fans, including 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team', which follows the journey of Australian cricket team during the 2018/2019 season, and Emmy-winning Amazon Original 'All or Nothing', among others.

