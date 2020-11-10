Gameweek seven of the Serie A 2020-21 season didn't produce many goals. However, there were some crucial results that panned out. Leaders AC Milan continued their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against Verona. Juventus and Inter Milan also settled for respective draws as an in-form AS Roma claimed all three points. Here are the records scripted in gameweek seven.

Milan Milan equal Serie A record and other notable stats

Milan have now drawn four of their last five games at home against Verona. As per the official Milan site, the Rossoneri have equaled their second-best scoring streak in the history of Serie A (27 successive matches set in 1949). Milan conceded the opening goal for the first time this season in the league. They have benefited from three own goals in 2020.

Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic scripts these records

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the first AC Milan player to score in seven consecutive appearances in the Serie A (matches with three points per win). Zlatan has netted eight goals in the first seven games of the season. As per Opta, only Gunnar Nordahl has scored more goals for Milan in the first seven matches (9 goals in 1950-51 and in 1955-56).

Juventus Ronaldo is the second Juve player to script this record

Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio, saw Cristiano Ronaldo score. The Portuguese legend has scored in each of his first four Serie A games this season. Besides Ronaldo, only Paulo Dybala has found the net in his first four seasonal games for Juventus (three points for a win era. Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci started his 400th game for Juve across competitions.

Records Record-breaking Sassuolo unbeaten this season, another draw for Fiorentina

As per Opta, Sassuolo, who are second in the Serie A 2020-21 table, are unbeaten in their first seven seasonal league games for the first time in their top-flight history. Udinese, who held Sassuolo 0-0, have kept four clean sheets in a row away in Serie A. Since 2019-20, Fiorentina have drawn 15 matches in Serie A, a joint-league record alongside Verona.

Numbers Other notable records scripted in gameweek seven

As per Opta, Atalanta's Aleksey Miranchuk is the first Russian player to score in Serie A since May 2007. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the two players with 10-plus goals scored in three of the top-five European Leagues since 2015-16, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Spezia's Tomasso Pobega is the second youngest player to have scored at least two goals in Serie A this season.

