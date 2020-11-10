Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard believes the grand finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) is the "biggest thing" in cricket after the World Cup final. His statement comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Notably, the Mumbai-based franchise will play the IPL final a record sixth time. Here is more on the same.

Statement Pollard speaks on the magnitude of final

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, Pollard spoke on the magnitude of IPL final. "Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It's is an IPL final, it's the biggest thing after the World Cup final," he said. "The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure."

Mumbai A sixth IPL final for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have been the most dominant side in the IPL 2020. They were also the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs. In the previous 12 seasons, they have entered the playoffs stage eight times (2010-2015, 2017, and 2019). After that, they beat Delhi Capitals to enter their sixth IPL final. Now, IPL's most successful franchise will eye a fifth title.

Information IPL 2020: MI Indians have beaten DC thrice this season

It is interesting to note that both MI and DC finished as the top-two sides at the end of league stage. However, four-time champions MI have had the edge over DC throughout, beating them thrice, including a win in the Qualifier 1.

Data Pollard and Hardik have the best strike-rates this season

Pollard and Hardik Pandya lead the charts in terms of strike-rate, this season. The former holds the top spot with a strike-rate of 190.44, while Hardik follows him (182.89). Interestingly, the duo has a strike-rate of 221.78 and 203.77 (respectively) in the death overs (2020).

Jayawardene 'We are not thinking too far ahead', says Mahela Jayawardene