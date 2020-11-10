All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. MI are aiming to win a fifth honor, whereas, DC are in their first final. Meanwhile, DC have won the toss against SRH in Dubai and skipper Shreyas Iyer has elected to bat first. Here's more.

Playing XI A look at the playing XI of both teams

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Meetings MI have beaten DC thrice in IPL 2020

These two sides have already met three times this season. In the league stage, MI won the first encounter against DC by five wickets. In the next league stage meeting, DC were thrashed by MI. Chasing 111, Mumbai went on to win that match by nine wickets. And then in the IPL Qualifier 1, MI enjoyed a stunning 57-run victory to reach the final.

Pitch report A look at the pitch report

Bowlers will get some swing early on, however, change of pace will be key. Meanwhile, spinners aren't expected to get much turn off the surface. 170-180 is a par score at this venue, given that there has been a good balance between bat and ball. The current temperature is around 25 degrees Celsius.

