Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 07:06 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Sunday, made the major announcements ahead of Team India's upcoming tour Down Under.
Notably, the committee granted paternity leave to Indian captain Virat Kohli.
As per the update, he will fly back after the opening Test in Adelaide.
Speaking on the same, Australian legend Steve Waugh said he is "surprised and disappointed".
Here is more.
Mention the absence of Indian skipper, Waugh said this could have been the key series of Kohli's career.
"I'm a little bit disappointed he's not going to be there, and a bit surprised," the former Australian captain told AFP.
"This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career after he's achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first."
Earlier, it was reported that Kohli had written to the cricket board regarding the same, so that he could attend the birth of his child.
Now that the board has given him permission, he will miss the rest of Tests.
It is understood that the BCCI will be requesting the authorities to relax the quarantine period for Kohli upon his return.
The tour will kick-off on November 27 with the ODI series, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2.
Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6, and 8.
The opening Test in Adelaide (Day/Night) will begin on December 17.
Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.
Under Kohli, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under. They won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujara was India's leading run-scorer of the series, having amassed 521 runs.
However, Kohli also earned a lot of praise for his 123-run knock in Perth under lethal conditions.
He will surely be a big miss for them, this time around.
Waugh added that the Australian contingent is excited that Kohli will at least play the ODI and T20I, and the Day-Night Test encounter.
"We're thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first-ever Day-Night Test against India, and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child," added Waugh.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.