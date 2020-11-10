Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 09:18 pm
Rajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals, who chose to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final in Dubai, posted a below par 156/7 in 20 overs.
DC were off to a poor start, before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant got them going.
For MI, the pace duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah did well.
MI need 157 runs to win.
Marcus Stoinis was dismissed off the first ball of the innings as Boult weaved his magic.
In the third over, Boult removed Ajinkya Rahane (2) to put MI on the driving seat.
Moments later, the in-form Shikhar Dhawan was bowled by Jayant Yadav.
The southpaw attempted a slog-sweep, but misjudged the length and line.
DC were reeling at 25/3 after four overs.
DC needed a sound response and the Indian duo of Iyer and Pant provided the same.
Both the talented batsmen played beautifully under pressure and got the crucial boundaries.
Pant slammed a 38-ball 56. His innings included four fours and two sixes.
After his dismissal, Iyer too brought up his fifty.
The 96-run stand for the fourth wicket was absolutely crucial for DC.
Mumbai Indians' pace trio impressed in the IPL final.
Boult (3/30) showed great character and his extra bit of swing did both Stoinis and Rahane in.
Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/29) stuck to his plans.
Pant went after him in his third over, however, Coulter-Nile had the last laugh by breaking the partnership.
Bumrah (0/28) bowled an excellent 19th over to give away six runs.
In the powerplay overs (1-6), DC scored 41 runs for the loss of three wickets.
From overs 7-15, DC amassed 77 runs (118/4) and lost Pant in the last ball of the 15th over.
However, MI came back at the death (overs 16-20).
DC failed to get a move on and lost three scalps.
They added just 38 runs from the final five.
