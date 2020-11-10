Delhi Capitals, who chose to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final in Dubai, posted a below par 156/7 in 20 overs. DC were off to a poor start, before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant got them going. For MI, the pace duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah did well. MI need 157 runs to win.

The start MI claim three wickets in first four overs

Marcus Stoinis was dismissed off the first ball of the innings as Boult weaved his magic. In the third over, Boult removed Ajinkya Rahane (2) to put MI on the driving seat. Moments later, the in-form Shikhar Dhawan was bowled by Jayant Yadav. The southpaw attempted a slog-sweep, but misjudged the length and line. DC were reeling at 25/3 after four overs.

Partnership Pant and Iyer add 96-run stand for DC

DC needed a sound response and the Indian duo of Iyer and Pant provided the same. Both the talented batsmen played beautifully under pressure and got the crucial boundaries. Pant slammed a 38-ball 56. His innings included four fours and two sixes. After his dismissal, Iyer too brought up his fifty. The 96-run stand for the fourth wicket was absolutely crucial for DC.

MI pacers Credit must go to the MI pacers

Mumbai Indians' pace trio impressed in the IPL final. Boult (3/30) showed great character and his extra bit of swing did both Stoinis and Rahane in. Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/29) stuck to his plans. Pant went after him in his third over, however, Coulter-Nile had the last laugh by breaking the partnership. Bumrah (0/28) bowled an excellent 19th over to give away six runs.

IPL final DC's performance across powerplay, middle and death overs