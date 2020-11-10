An astonishing knock by Hitman Rohit Sharma helped Mumbai Indians win the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai-based franchise trounced Delhi Capitals by five wickets in a historic finale clash. Notably, the MI have now clinched five IPL titles, having previously won in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Here are the key takeaways from the riveting tournament.

Dominance Mumbai Indians: The most dominant side of 2020

It is needless to say that Mumbai Indians were the most dominant franchise of IPL 2020. They were the first side to qualify for the playoffs, finishing the league stage at number one spot. Despite Lasith Malinga's absence, they were reinforced by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Notably, MI bounced back after losing two of their opening three games (to CSK and RCB).

History The Iyer-Ponting duo helped Delhi Capitals script history

Delhi Capitals scripted history by making it to their first-ever final in the IPL history. They finished as the number two side at the end of the league stage, thereby claiming the playoffs berth for the second consecutive year. All of that was made possible by a complete team effort, however, Shreyas Iyer's sharp captaincy and strategies of head coach Ricky Ponting stood out.

Rarity No CSK in the playoffs, a rarity indeed!

The IPL playoffs sans Chennai Super Kings is certainly a rarity. The Yellow Army missed the qualification berth for the first time in 13 seasons. After winning the tournament opener against arch-rivals MI, things went south for them. Although the exploits of Ruturaj Gaikwad rejuvenated their campaign, it was too late for them. However, Sam Curran stood out for them.

Information Varun Chakravarthy finally rose to prominence

The architect-turned cricketer Varun Chakravarthy earned his maiden international call-up after an impressive run in 2020. However, he won't travel due to injury. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for KKR. He also became the second KKR player to take a five-for in the IPL.

Hits A look at the notable performances

Opener Shikhar Dhawan had a memorable time, having reached the 600-run mark for the first time in a season. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul topped the runs tally with 670 runs. Among the young guns, Ishan Kishan (500+) and Devdutt Padikkal (473) made waves. In the wickets column, speedsters Kagiso Rabada (30), Bumrah (27) and Boult (25) extended their domination.

Misses The marquee names who stumbled