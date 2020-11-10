Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title. The Rohit Sharma-led side has now won five IPL titles in total and a second in succession. Batting first, DC posted a below par total of 156/7. Trent Boult (3/30) was superb with the ball. In reply, MI raced past the target in style to emerge triumphant. Here's more.

IPL final MI too strong for sheepish DC

DC were off to a poor start (22/3), before Shreyas Iyer (65*) and Rishabh Pant (56) added a 96-run stand. MI hit back at the death, restricting DC to under the 160-run mark. MI pacers Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Coulter-Nile were excellent. With the bat, MI set the base with a strong performance in the powerplay overs. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock.

Shreyas Iyer Brilliant Iyer notches several records

DC skipper Iyer scored an unbeaten 65 from 50 deliveries. The right-handed batsman has raced to 2,200 runs in the competition, surpassing Rahul Dravid in the process (2,174). Iyer brought up his 16th half-century in the IPL. It was also his third fifty this season. Iyer surpassed the 500-run mark in IPL 2020 (519). This is his highest tally in a single IPL season.

Do you know? MI maintain 100% record against DC in IPL 2020

This was the fourth successive win for MI against DC in the IPL 2020 season. Earlier, MI had won both the matches during the league stage. They also dished out a complete show in IPL Qualifier 1. This victory added more gloss in MI's domination.

Stats Pant surpasses Gilchrist's tally, notches 12th IPL fifty

Rishabh Pant now has 2,079 career IPL runs at an average of 35.23. He surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally of 2,069 runs. Pant brought up his 12th career IPL fifty and just his first this season. He ended with 343 runs from 14 games. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (15) ended the season as the second-highest run-scorer (618) at 44.14.

MI duo Boult and Bumrah finish with 52 scalps between them

Trent Boult became only the third bowler to claim 25-plus wickets in IPL 2020 (25). The Kiwi pacer raced to 63 career IPL scalps and surpassed Mitchell Johnson (61). Boult and Bumrah finished with 52 wickets between them. This is a joint-most by a pace-bowling pair in IPL 2020. Bumrah equaled Jofra Archer in terms of bowling the most dot balls this season (175).

Rohit Rohit equals Kohli in terms of IPL fifties

Rohit Sharma (68) registered his third fifty this season. He has raced to 39 career IPL fifties and equaled the tally of Virat Kohli. The senior batsman surpassed the 5,200-run mark and has reclaimed his position as the third-highest run-scorer. Rohit became the second player to score 800-plus IPL runs against DC (818) after Kohli (897). He now has five fifties against DC.

Notable records Other notable records scripted

Boult ended with 16 wickets in the powerplay overs this season. This is the joint-highest tally in an IPL edition (also Mitchell Johnson for MI in 2013). For the first time in IPL history, three bowlers ended up with 25-plus wickets in a season. DC equaled Rajasthan Royals' record for losing the most wickets in death overs this season (29).

Information Rabada finishes with 30 IPL wickets

DC pacer Kagiso Rabada (1/32) ended with 30 wickets this season (highest). He has bagged the prestigious Purple Cap.