The heroics of Rohit Sharma powered Mumbai Indians to a one-sided victory against Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020. With this, the Mumbai-based franchise have secured their fifth IPL title, having already won in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. They have now become the only side after Chennai Super Kings to defend the title. Here are the award winners.

Game Changer Rohit Sharma adjudged Game Changer of the Match

Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the Game Changer of the Match. The MI skipper played a superb knock to decimate the Delhi Capitals bowling attack in the high-voltage final. He fired a 51-ball 68, an innings that was studded with 5 fours and 4 sixes (strike-rate: 133.33). Notably, he has raced to 39 career IPL fifties and equaled the tally of Virat Kohli.

MOM Trent Boult named the Player of the Match

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult was named the Player of the Final for his spectacular spell. He finished with bowling figures of 3/30 in four. Notably, Boult has now become the highest wicket-taker (17) in the powerplay, in an IPL season. He eclipsed Mitchell Johnson (16) on the tally. Overall, Boult finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps.

Orange Cap KL Rahul bags the Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul bagged the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer of the IPL 2020. He racked up 670 runs from 14 games at an astronomical average of 55.83. Rahul was among the four batsmen to have slammed a ton in the season. His 132* off 69 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be highest individual score.

Information Game Changer of the Season: KL Rahul

Rahul was also termed the Game Changer of the Season. Rightly so, he carried the baton of Kings XI Punjab's batting throughout. He helped KXIP rise from the bottom of table, however, the franchise couldn't make it to the playoffs.

Purple Cap Kagiso Rabada wins the Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada completely dominated the wickets column throughout the season. He claimed the Purple Cap for taking the most number of wickets (30 scalps in 17 games). Interestingly, he emerged as DC's highest wicket-taker for the second straight season (25 wickets in 2019). In 2020, he was the only bowler besides Jasprit Bumrah to take two four-wicket hauls.

Information Emerging Player of the season: Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal clinched the 'Emerging Player of the season' award. He was definitely the find of IPL 2020, having finished as RCB's highest run-scorer. In all, Padikkal tallied 473 runs from 15 games at 31.53, including five fifties (joint-most with Rahul and AB de Villiers).

MVP Jofra Archer emerges as the Most Valuable Player