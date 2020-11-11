Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday, defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to win the Indian Premier League 2020. Notably, this was their fifth IPL title, after they won in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 respectively. They have become only the second side after Chennai Super Kings to defend the title. Here is the prize money received by winners and runners-up after the game.

Before the start of the season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to reduce the prize money for the IPL 2020 winners and runners-up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the the decision was reversed later on.

Mumbai Indians, who were crowned champions, received a prize money of Rs. 20 crore during the post-match presentation. Speaking on the win, Rohit said, "Quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back."

The Delhi Capitals too scripted history by making it to their first-ever IPL final, however, they couldn't claim the silverware. As the runners-up, they received a cheque of Rs. 12.50 crore following the game. "Winning the IPL would've been better. We will see to it that we lift the trophy next year. I would like to thank our fans," said DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

