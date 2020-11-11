Delhi Capitals fell short in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign. DC, who booked a maiden berth in the finale, were thrashed by Mumbai Indians. MI went on to lift their fifth IPL honor and a second in succession. DC, who promised aplenty at the start of the season, lost their way in the business end. Here are the takeaways.

Failure DC fail to crack the MI code

DC's fourth successive loss to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 caught the eye. In all four games against MI, the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to gain impetus. Earlier, MI had won both the matches during the league stage. They also dished out a complete show in IPL Qualifier 1, before dismantling DC once again in the summit clash. DC were short of ideas.

Duo Rabada and Nortje were excellent for DC

One of the major success stories for DC in IPL 2020 were the performances of pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The South African duo claimed 52 wickets between them. This was the joint-highest tally by a pace-bowling duo alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Notably, Rabada led the way with 30 scalps as he won the prestigious Purple Cap.

Batting Dhawan blows hot and cold, Iyer shows character

DC's batting lacked the punch in a desired manner this season. The top order, in particular, lacked any sort of consistency. However, Shikhar Dhawan, who blew hot and cold in IPL 2020, ended up with 618 runs (second-highest). He also scored two successive tons in between. Iyer, who amassed 500-plus runs, showed character both with the bat and as a captain.

DC DC falter in the business end of IPL 2020

DC were going strong at one stage but lost their shine after the first nine games in the league stage. They went on to lose four of the last five matches. Notably, all these losses were by big margins. This took the shine off and one could feel that in both Qualifier 1 and the final. Loss of form saw DC mellow down significantly.

Analysis What went wrong for DC?