11 Nov 2020
Indian Premier League 2020 season in numbers
Written byRajdeep Saha
Sports
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season got over on Tuesday, with Mumbai Indians lifting their fifth title.
MI went on to beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai.
Throughout the tournament, we had several sparkling performances from both teams and individuals.
In this article, we look at the best numbers from IPL 2020.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul dazzled with these terrific numbers
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the prestigious Orange Cap.
In 14 games, he racked up 670 runs at a phenomenal average of 55.83.
Rahul's unbeaten 132 (vs RCB) was the highest individual score this season.
This is the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.
This was also the third consecutive season when Rahul tallied over 500 runs.
Bowling
Rabada and Bumrah shine with the ball
Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing the season with 30 scalps at 18.26.
Rabada became just the second bowler in IPL history to claim 30-plus wickets in an edition.
This is a third successive season where a foreign player won the award.
Jasprit Bumrah ended with 27 wickets at 14.96.
His tally is the most by an Indian bowler across IPL editions.
Batting
Dhawan smashes most fours, Pooran and Agarwal hit fastest milestones
Five batsmen hit 50-plus fours this season, with DC opener Shikhar Dhawan smashing 67 (highest).
MI's Ishan Kishan had a dream season. He hit the most sixes in IPL 2020 (30).
The likes of Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers registered the most fifties (5 each).
KXIP's Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty (17 balls).
Mayank Agarwal hit the fastest hundred (45 balls).
Bowling
Some staggering numbers with the ball
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, who finished with 25 scalps, registered the most maiden overs (3).
Jofra Archer and Bumrah bowled the joint-most dot balls (175 each).
Bumrah recorded the best bowling average (14.96), whereas, wrist-spinner Rashid Khan had the best economy rate of 5.37.
Anrich Nortje (156.22 km/h) recorded the fastest delivery in IPL history.
Other stats
DC and KKR post highest and lowest scores
Delhi Capitals' 228/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders was the highest team total in IPL 2020.
Meanwhile, KKR recorded the lowest score this season (84/8) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Kieron Pollard registered the best strike rate this season (191.42).
A total of 19,352 runs were scored in IPL 2020 out of which 10,732 runs came from boundaries.
Meanwhile, 668 wickets were lost in total.
