Mumbai Indians hammered the Delhi Capitals to win a record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. MI played a consistent brand of cricket and were a mile ahead of the rest. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 tournament saw several players putting up a fine show. In this article we present IPL team of the tournament, which has four MI players.

Top order Dhawan, Rahul and Surya form an illustrious top order

Shikhar Dhawan grabbed headlines with two successive tons. He amassed 618 runs despite not starting the tournament on a strong note. Mr. Consistent KL Rahul bagged the prestigious Orange Cap and built upon his success in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He gets the nod as the wicket-keeper. MI's Suryakumar Yadav was brilliant and played several match-winning knocks. His approach helped MI to settle down.

Trio Kishan, ABD and Pandya hold the middle order

Ishan Kishan's attributes both in the middle and as an opener were significant. The 22-year-old hit the most sixes and amassed 500-plus runs this season. RCB stalwart AB de Villiers enjoyed another solid campaign. He was a strong presence in the RCB middle order, hitting five half-centuries. With a strike rate of 178.98, Hardik Pandya handed MI the extra edge as a finisher.

Spin twins Rashid and Chahal form the spin department

Rashid Khan's impact for Sunrisers Hyderabad was top notch. The Afghanistan youngster claimed 20 wickets at 17.20. He also had the best economy rate in IPL 2020 (5.37). In a must-win clash against DC, the wrist-spinner had a match haul of 3/7. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal needs to be lauded for his excellence. He had another solid season for RCB, claiming 21 scalps at 19.28.

Pacers Archer, Rabada and Bumrah the three pace spearheads

Jofra Archer, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Season (MVP), was a leading figure for Rajasthan Royals. The Englishman claimed 20 scalps at 18.25, besides, scoring 113 runs at a strike rate of 179.36. He is joined by South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who won the Purple Cap (30 scalps). Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) was a champion once again for MI.

