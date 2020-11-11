The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to have nine teams in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report in The Hindu, there will also be a mega auction ahead of the 2021 season. The report stated that the new IPL franchise is likely to be from Ahmedabad. Here's more.

Report Mega auction in place ahead of IPL 2021

It has been reported that the BCCI has indicated to the franchises about its intention to hold the mega auction. The motive behind the move to add a new team for BCCI is to attain financial balance amid the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown. Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier hinted that the 2021 edition of the IPL will be held in India.

IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians claimed the IPL 2020 title

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals to win the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title in UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side has now won five IPL titles in total and a second in succession. Batting first, DC posted a below par total of 156/7. Trent Boult (3/30) was superb with the ball. In reply, MI raced past the target in style to emerge triumphant.

Tour Team India set to reach Australia

The Indian cricket team is set to reach Australia on November 12 ahead of a long series Down Under. According to a report in ANI, Team India can start training after just one round of COVID-19 testing after reaching Australia. Sources told ANI that the squad will undergo coronavirus test and the moment reports come negative, the players will be allowed to train.

Schedule Australia vs India: A look at the schedule