Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 04:23 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to have nine teams in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to a report in The Hindu, there will also be a mega auction ahead of the 2021 season.
The report stated that the new IPL franchise is likely to be from Ahmedabad.
Here's more.
It has been reported that the BCCI has indicated to the franchises about its intention to hold the mega auction.
The motive behind the move to add a new team for BCCI is to attain financial balance amid the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.
Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier hinted that the 2021 edition of the IPL will be held in India.
Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals to win the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title in UAE.
The Rohit Sharma-led side has now won five IPL titles in total and a second in succession.
Batting first, DC posted a below par total of 156/7.
Trent Boult (3/30) was superb with the ball.
In reply, MI raced past the target in style to emerge triumphant.
The Indian cricket team is set to reach Australia on November 12 ahead of a long series Down Under.
According to a report in ANI, Team India can start training after just one round of COVID-19 testing after reaching Australia.
Sources told ANI that the squad will undergo coronavirus test and the moment reports come negative, the players will be allowed to train.
The three-ODI series will commence on November 27, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2.
Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8.
The opening Test in Adelaide will begin on December 17, India's first pink-ball Test overseas.
Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11) and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.
