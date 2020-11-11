The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League is done and dusted with Mumbai Indians clinching a record fifth title. Skipper Rohit Sharma (68) was duly supported by pocket-dynamite Ishan Kishan (38*) as MI beat Delhi Capitals in the finale clash. Notably, the latter was a vital cog in Mumbai's set-up, having ruled the runs tally throughout the tournament. Let us decode his performance.

Runs Most runs for Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan finished the tournament as Mumbai Indians' leading run-getter and the fifth-highest overall, this time. He racked up 516 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 145.76. Interestingly, his average of 57.33 was the best among the top-10 run-scorers of the season. He also fired four 50+ scores and missed out on a century by one run (99 vs RCB).

Data Kishan's career-best tally in a single edition

This was Ishan's career-best runs tally in a single IPL season. In the previous four seasons (2016-2019), he mustered a combined total of 695 runs from 37 games. His season wise tallies are - 2016: 42, 2017: 277, 2018: 275, 2019: 101.

Sixes Ishan slammed most number of sixes in the tournament

Ishan scripted history by entering an elite club of big hitters. He clobbered most number of sixes (30) in the season, four more than the next-best Sanju Samson (26). At the post-match presentation of final, the former won the award for the same. Moreover, Ishan also struck joint-most sixes in a single innings (9 vs RCB) this season, along with Samson.

Information A look at his scores in IPL 2020

Not only did he took the bowlers to cleaners, he was also the most consistent batsman of MI. His scores in IPL 2020 read as - 33*, 55*, 33, 72*, 25, 37, 68*, 7, 28, 0, 31, 28, and 99.

Uncapped Most runs by an uncapped Indian