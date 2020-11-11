Rohit Sharma won't be part of the Indian contingent traveling from Dubai to Sydney for the impending Australian tour. Rohit, who recently led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, will now return home to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL. On the eve of IPL final, the BCCI announced that he will now feature in the Test series.

Rohit Rohit to undergo rehabilitation at the NCA

As per reports, Rohit will undergo his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning back. Once he passes the fitness test, he will head to Australia ahead of the Test series, which begins in Adelaide on December 17. Notably, Rohit will miss the ODI and T20I series that will precede the Test series, as of now.

Information The BCCI recently included him in Test squad

Rohit was initially left out of all three squads (ODI, T20I and Test) for the tour Down Under. He had injured his hamstring during the Super-Over thriller against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. However, considering his fitness, he was recalled into the Test side.

Kohli Virat Kohli might not rejoin the Test squad

On the other hand, Indian captain Virat Kohli might not rejoin the Test squad once he returns to India on paternity leave, following the series opener. The BCCI had granted him permission, so that he could attend the birth of his child. Upon returning to Australia, he would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Hence, he could end up missing the next three Tests.

Schedule Australia vs India: A look at the schedule

The tour will kick-off on November 27 with the ODI series, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6, and 8. The opening Test in Adelaide (Day/Night) will begin on December 17. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.

Developments Wriddhiman Saha to fly out with Indian contingent

The selection committee, on Monday, decided that a call on the injured Wriddhiman Saha will be taken later. Saha had injured his hamstrings while playing an IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will now be part of the touring group, flying out on Wednesday. Notably, Saha is one of two wicket-keepers named by the selectors for the Test series, along with Rishabh Pant.

Ishant Sharma Ishant will travel to Australia separately