The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a 'whistle blowers' policy to combat any form of corruption or dishonest behaviour. However, the cricket board warned against filing false complaints. Notably, the policy approved at the Board of Governors meeting in Lahore, incorporates all relevant stakeholders as well as PCB employees, officials, players and players support personnel. Here is more.

According to the policy, any person who becomes aware of any matter or behaviour that may amount to 'whistleblower information', can report it to the Chief Operating Officer via email (whistle@pcb.com.pk). This will comprise of complete details, including supporting documents and evidence.

Reportedly, the identity of whistle-blower and contents of the report will be kept confidential. The PCB will also protect the whistle-blower from any form of harm, including discrimination, harassment or retaliation, which could be the consequences of disclosure. In addition to this, the board's senior officials have also clarified that the policy should not be used for frivolous reasons.

"All stakeholders must use the PCB Whistleblowing Policy cautiously, wisely and responsibly as frivolous and unsubstantiated reports and allegations can cause irreparable damage to the individuals against whom reports are being made as well as their near ones," it read.

PCB Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, warned against the misuse of this authority. "We expect all the stakeholders to exercise this opportunity responsibly as any malicious or frivolous report can destroy the reputation and careers of honest, hardworking and promising individuals," he said. "Any whistleblower found to be deliberately misleading the PCB for personal gains and benefits will be subject to strict disciplinary action."

