Australia have included youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green in a 17-member Test squad for their upcoming series against India. The series is set to start on December 17 in Adelaide. Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser are other players named in the squad. Meanwhile, pacer Pat Cummins will deputize skipper Tim Paine. Here are further details.

Chief national selector Trevor Hohns lauded Green and Pucovski. "Two of the many standout players (this season) were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent," Hohns said in a statement.

Pucovski, who was promoted to open the batting for Victoria this season, performed superbly in his two Sheffield Shield matches. He scored a whopping 495 runs from just three innings at an average of 247.5. The tally included double centuries in consecutive games. Meanwhile, Green scored 363 runs from four matches at 72.60, including a 197-run knock.

Neser, who has been part of the Australian Test squad previously, performed well with both bat and ball in his three Shield matches. He scored 145 runs, including a hundred, besides claiming 10 wickets at 24.40. Swepson picked up three fifers to boss the wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps at 21.17. Meanwhile, Abbott claimed 14 wickets and hit a crucial century as well.

Hohns said Swepson gives Australia a strong second spin option to Nathan Lyon and that the selectors feel the latter is ready deserves an opportunity. Regarding Abbott, Hohns said that he comes into the side as a strong pace option. Hohns also highlighted the improvement in his batting and said he brings a complete package.

Australia A 19-player A squad features nine members from main team

The 19-player A squad consists of nine Test players from the main squad including skipper Tim Paine. Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.

