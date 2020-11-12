The latest European international friendlies produced several crucial results as teams gather impetus ahead of the UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring run to help Portugal win big. There were wins for Italy, Belgium and Germany. However, the biggest shock came in the form of France losing against Iceland. Meanwhile, Netherlands and Spain played out a 1-1 draw. Here's more.

Ronaldo Ronaldo scores 102nd goal for Portugal

Legend Cristiano Ronaldo moved one goal closer to the all-time international goal-scoring record in men's football as Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0. The 35-year-old scored his 102nd goal for Portugal with a powerful header and is now seven behind the record of Iran's Ali Daei. Notably, the Juventus forward has registered 50 goals in his last 49 matches for Portugal.

France France script these unwanted feats against Iceland

France were beaten by Finland at home. As per Opta, France attempted 24 shots against Finland, their highest tally in a game without scoring a single goal since September 2017 against Luxembourg (34 shots, 0-0 at the end). Didier Deschamps' side conceded two goals in the first half. It was the first instance in a game at home since June 2015 against Belgium.

Italy Italy win three friendly games in a row

Italy, who thrashed Estonia 4-0, have won three friendly games in a row, with three clean sheets on offer. Vincenzo Grifo scored a brace and is now the 27th scorer for Italy under manager Roberto Mancini. As per Opta, only two coaches had more in the history of Italy, Pozzo (53) and Prandelli (29).

Feats Waldschmidt hands Germany win, Ramos scripts record for Spain