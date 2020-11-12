Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team until the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the same on Thursday. The former Pakistan legend, who travelled with the team to England earlier this year in the same capacity, has now been appointed on a full-time basis. Here are further details.

Younis Younis looks forward to work with the players

Pakistan, whose next series is against New Zealand, will benefit from Younis' presence. The former cricketer is looking forward to work with the players. "I felt honored when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," said Younis.

Elation Younis elated as his work gets extended beyond national duties

Younis, who is the only Pakistan batsman to score over 10,000 runs in Test cricket, expressed his happiness after his work got extended. "I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills," he said.

PCB Wasim Khan feels Younis' appointment will benefit players

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said Younis' work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none. He also said Younis' appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen rising through the ranks. Meanwhile, Wasim also claimed that the PCB will also be utilizing Younis' expertise and skills when he's not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills.

Career A look at Younis' glittering career

Younis scored a staggering 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests. He also amassed 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. The right-handed batsman has registered the most Test centuries for Pakistan (34). His career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.

Twitter Post Younis Khan appointed Pakistan batting coach