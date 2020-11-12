Bruno Fernandes is turning out to be one of the best signings ever for Manchester United in the Premier League era. Since making his debut for United in February this year, the Portuguese has shown his class consistently. After helping United to finish third last season, he has started well in the Premier League 2020-21 season too. Here are his numbers.

Premier League Fernandes has shown his impact in the Premier League

When you look at his numbers in the EPL, it's safe to say that Fernandes has been one of the most productive players this year. In 21 league games for United, Fernandes has already been involved in 23 goals (13 goals, 10 assists). In the 2019-20 season, he smashed eight goals and provided seven assists. This season he has five goals and three assists.

Numbers Breakdown of Fernandes' Premier League numbers

12 out of his 13 Premier League goals by Fernandes have been scored by his right foot, which included six penalties. Against Everton last weekend, he scored his first header. Notably, he has had 64 shots, out of which 28 have been on target. He has created six big chances, besides registering 10 through balls to show his playmaking skills.

Stats Fernandes has scored 18 goals in all competitions for United

Fernandes has amassed 18 goals in all competitions for United so far from 33 games. He had scored 12 from 22 games last season and has six from 11 this term. Fernandes has scored once in the Champions League, besides accumulating three goals in the Europa League. Overall, he has 13 assists for United across competitions.

Information Fernandes has this away record in the Premier League