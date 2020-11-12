Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have announced a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, focusing mainly on youth development and coach training. During a virtual press conference on Thursday, it was also announced that a nationwide soccer camp programme would also be launched as part of the tie-up. Here are further details on the same.

Development How will things work out?

According to reports, coaches from RB Leipzig's academy will come to Goa for workshops and FC Goa will send coaches and players from the club's youth set-up for training at the German club's youth academy. Meanwhile, the two clubs will work in tandem to help each other grow internationally and the development of football in India.

Our goal is to develop Indian footballers: FC Goa president

FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon said that their goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage. "Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India," said Tandon, who was joined by RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in the virtual event.

ISL FC Goa have been a consistent force in the ISL

Across six season in the ISL, FC Goa have reached two finals. They went on to finish second in the league stage in the inauguaral season, before finishing first in 2015. After a disastrous show in 2016, Goa finished third in the league stage the next season. In 2018-19, they clinched the second spot, whereas, in 2019-20 they claimed the first spot.

Leipzig's rise as a football club