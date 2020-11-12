Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 10:05 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
DRI sources told ANI that Krunal was in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables,
Krunal had returned evening by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said.
Krunal was returning to India after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tournament in the UAE.
Mumbai Indians won for their fifth title after trouncing Delhi Capitals in the final by five wickets.
Notably, Krunal had hit the winning run in the tournament, where he overall made 109 runs from 12 innings and picked up six wickets as well.
According to a report in IANS, Krunal had reportedly made purchases of valuables, including gold chains, totalling to a huge amount, which was considered much above the permissible limits as per the Indian laws.
Interestingly, once it was brought to his notice, Pandya admitted that he was unaware of the rules.
He apologized and even agreed to pay the penalties on the same.
The report added that the all-rounder assured that he would not repeat the error. Post that, the DRI allowed him to leave. Meanwhile, as per government rules, for Indians flying in from Dubai, male passengers can only import Rs. 50,000 worth of duty-free gold jewellery.
Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020
