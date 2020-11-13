20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal was drawn in the same group as defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and US Open winner Dominic Thiem for the ATP Finals in London. Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman in the group stages of the final edition of the tournament in London. Here are further details.

Groups Eight players have been divided into two groups

The draw for the 2020 edition of the ATP Finals has been decided, with the eight players divided into two groups - Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020. Nadal appears to have the harder route to the semi-finals with Andrey Rublev completing the Tokyo 1970 group alongside Tsitsipas and the winners of the last two Grand Slams.

Djokovic Group Tokyo 1970: Djokovic aiming to win a sixth honor

Djokovic last won the ATP Finals trophy five years back. The five-time winner is hoping to extend his record and breaking the jinx. In terms of head-to-head meetings against Medmedev, Zverev and Schwartzman, the Serb has a tally of 4-2, 3-2 and 5-0 respectively. With six ATP Finals crown, Djokovic can equal the feat of Roger Federer.

Nadal Group London 2020: Can Nadal win maiden ATP Finals trophy?

Spaniard Rafa has gone empty-handed at the season-ending tournament ever since his debut back in 2005. The 2020 French Open winner has come close to winning the title on several occasions, having finished runner-up to Federer in 2010 and to Djokovic in 2013. Nadal leads Tsitsipas and Rublev 5-1 and 1-0 respectively in the head-to-head, and his biggest test will be against Thiem.

Information Can Zverev stand tall?

2018 ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev is appearing at the season-ending event for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, this is the first time he is coming in as a Slam finalist though; Zverev reached the finale at the US Open earlier this year.

Information ATP Finals to be held from November 15 to 22