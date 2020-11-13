A BCCI official has suggested that five overseas players should feature in the starting XI instead of four in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. A top official reckoned that several star overseas players end up warming the bench throughout the season which is not how it should be. Here are further details on the same.

Several teams have struggled to maintain quality in the squad with the Indian players at their disposal because of the restriction over foreign players' participation. Each squad is allowed to have eight overseas players in the roster, however, only four can be named in the playing XI. The just-concluded IPL saw several star performers such as Chris Lynn be benched for the entire tournament.

The official told an additional foreign player will balance teams. "There are quality overseas players who are warming the bench every season because of the restriction. An added overseas player will balance out that need," the official told The Times of India.

Recently, a report in The Hindu stated that the BCCI is planning to have nine teams in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The report also added that there will also be a mega auction ahead of the 2021 season and the new IPL franchise is likely to be from Ahmedabad.

It has been reported that the BCCI has indicated to the franchises about its intention to hold the mega auction. The motive behind the move to add a new team for BCCI is to attain financial balance amid the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown. Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier hinted that the 2021 edition of the IPL will be held in India.

