Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has said that he is "absolutely" behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid a poor start to the season. United are languishing at 14th in the table and have endured a poor run at home, where they haven't managed a single win in the league. Victory against Everton just before the international break gave Solskjaer some much needed respite.

Backing Woodward throws his weight behind United manager Solskjaer

United's chief executive Woodward said that there is work ahead to achieve greater consistency, however, the club is committed to the positive path under Solskjaer. "While there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop," said Woodward.

Premier League How have United fared in the Premier League 2020-21 season?

After eight gameweeks, United have collected just 10 points so far. However, they have a match in hand. All their three victories this season have come away from home. At Old Trafford, they have suffered defeats against Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal, conceding 10 goals in the process. They also played out a drab 0-0 draw against Chelsea at home.

Tournaments United's performance this this season in cup competitions

The Red Devils had the perfect start to their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign. They beat Paris Saint-Germain away from home and beat RB Leipzig 5-0. However, they suffered a shocking 2-1 loss against minnows Istanbul Basaksehir, to leave Group H relatively open. In the Carabao Cup, United have reached the quarter-finals. They will face Everton next month at Goodison Park.

Analysis Solskjaer will need his side to be consistent

Solskjaer will need his side to be consistent and go on a run. The first target will be to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, besides giving it all in the Carabao Cup. As far the Premier League is concerned, United have to start winning at home and take it step by step. A top-four finish will be difficult this season.

Views Pressure is on Solskjaer to get his side performing