The head coach of Australian cricket team, Justin Langer, has time and again praised the legendary Virat Kohli. Yet again, Langer has lavished praise on the Indian skipper, this time ahead of Team India's upcoming tour Down Under. In his recent statement, the former said Kohli is "probably the best player" he has seen in his life. Here is more.

Quote Langer heaps praise on Kohli

"Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer told reporters on Friday via video conference.

Kohli Kohli to fly back after the first Test

Kohli is all set to lead Team India on the gruelling Australian tour. However, he will fly back after taking part in the white-ball fixtures and first Test (Adelaide), to attend the birth of his child. The BCCI had granted him paternity leave for the same. Reportedly, he might not rejoin the Test squad once he returns to India due to quarantine protocols.

Absence India will miss the services of Kohli in Australia

That apart, the absence of India's most successful Test captain could dent their plight in the Test series. Under him, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018/19). They also won the ODI series 2-1, while the three-match T20I series was drawn. Kohli would want to replicate the show this time as well before he leaves for India.

Impact His absence will have an impact on India: Langer

Speaking on the same, Langer said Team India will surely miss Kohli's presence in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he also acknowledged their strength. "Of course it will have an impact (his absence), but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They're a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat," he added.

Career A look at Kohli's international career

Over a decade after bursting on to international circuit, Kohli seems to be ruling the roost. He has already amassed 7,240 runs from 86 Tests at an incredible average of 53.62. He also owns 11,867 and 2,794 runs in ODI and T20I cricket respectively. At present, Kohli is the only player to average over 50 in all three formats (ODI: 59.33, T20I: 50.80).

Do you know? Second-highest run-scorer from India against Australia

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer against Australia across formats. He also owns the second-most runs against them among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar. In 75 internationals, he has racked up 4,098 runs at an incredible average of 53.22. This tally also includes 15 tons.

Tour The tour will commence on November 27