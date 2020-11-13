Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in the upcoming Australian tour. The Indian contingent has already has embarked on a two-month long tour Down Under after competing in the Indian Premier League. Although skipper Kohli will leave mid-way through the tour, he might break plenty of records across formats. Let us have a look at the same.

ODI runs Kohli could be the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Kohli is the sixth-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals. He also has second-most runs from India in the format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. As of now, the former has amassed 11,867 runs from 239 innings at a formidable average of 59.33. He requires 133 more for becoming the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs. Presently, the record is held by Tendulkar (300 innings).

T20Is The historic landmark of 3,000 T20I runs

Kohli currently leads the runs tally in the shortest format, followed by compatriot Rohit Sharma. He has racked up 2,794 runs from 82 T20Is at an average of 50.80. Surprisingly, the Indian captain has not slammed a T20I ton yet. However, he has most number of fifties (24) in the format. Kohli needs 206 runs to become the first player with 3,000 T20I runs.

Australia History beckons for Kohli Down Under!

Kohli's astonishing numbers illustrate his success in Australia. He is the second-highest run-getter from India in international cricket Down Under, having aggregated 2,745 runs, including a record 11 tons. By scoring 255 more, he could become the second Indian after Tendulkar to complete 3,000 international runs in Australia. Also, he requires one more ton to register most centuries by an Indian in the nation.

Feat As a captain, Kohli can break this record in Tests

So far, Kohli has been brilliant as a captain. Captaincy has even elevated his batting graph across formats. He is presently the sixth-highest run-scorer among the captains in Test cricket. In 55 Tests, he has tallied 5,142 runs at a phenomenal average of 61.21. He could displace the fifth-placed Stephen Fleming (5,156) by surpassing his tally, in the Adelaide Test.

Do you know? Most international tons as captain