Tottenham have got off to a strong start in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Jose Mourinho's side sits second in the standings with 17 points under their belt. They also have the joint-best goal-difference. A major reason for Spurs' dominance has been the impact of talisman Harry Kane. The star forward is scoring goals for fun at the moment. Here are his numbers.

Goals Kane has been involved in 15 goals this season

In eight league appearances this season, Kane has netted seven goals. Kane, who has enjoyed a stunning partnership with Son Hueng-min, has seen the latter score eight goals. Together they have 15 of the 19 goals scored by Spurs. The England captain has registered the most assists this season (8). He has the best statistics overall in term of goal involvements.

Information Tottenham are flying high at the moment

Tottenham have scored 19 goals so far this season in the Premier League from eight matches. After losing the opening encounter, they are on a seven-game unbeaten run. Notably, they have also sealed three successive wins and are flying high.

Premier League A breakdown of Kane's numbers this season

Kane has scored two headed goals and has got another five with his right foot. The other one has come with his left foot. He has converted two penalties so far. Notably, Kane has had 15 shots on target out of 38 in total. He has played a hand in creating eight big chances.

League goals Kane has bagged 150 Premier League goals