Indian opener Rohit Sharma recently led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title in the UAE. Rohit, who struggled with hamstring injury midway through the tournament, played the final three games for Mumbai. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes he is still 70 per cent fit for the upcoming Australian tour. Rohit was recently added to the Test squad after getting dropped initially.

Ganguly gives update on Rohit's fitness

Here is what Ganguly said on Rohit's fitness. "Rohit is still 70 per cent [fit]," Ganguly said in an interview with The Week. On his exclusion from white-ball squads, Ganguly said, "Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad."

Development Rohit will undergo rehabilitation at the NCA

After the completion of IPL, Rohit didn't travel with the Indian contingent from Dubai to Sydney. Instead, he returned home to recover from his hamstring injury. Now, he will undergo his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he passes the fitness test, he will head to Australia ahead of the Test series, which begins in Adelaide on December 17.

Test squad The BCCI recently included him in Test squad

Rohit was initially left out of all three squads (ODI, T20I and Test) for the tour Down Under. He had injured his hamstring during the encounter against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. However, on the eve of IPL final, the BCCI announced that he will now feature in the Test series. It remains to be seen if he could clear the fitness test.

Advice Ganguly had advised Rohit to stay cautious

During the IPL, Ganguly advised Rohit to be cautious regarding his injury. "The MI physio is working with him. The Indian physio [Nitin Patel] is there. Rohit himself knows that he has got a long career ahead and it's not just this IPL or next series for him. I'm sure he is mature enough to do what is best for him," he had said.

Injuries People don't understand injuries, they talk rubbish: Ganguly

Here is what Ganguly said on Wriddhiman Saha's hamstring injuries. "Who should know [about player injuries]? We know, the Indian physio knows, the NCA knows," Ganguly said. "I think people don't know how the BCCI works. The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues. People don't understand injuries, that is why they talk rubbish," he added.

Development A look at other major developments