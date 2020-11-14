Australian maestro Adam Glichrist turned 49 on Saturday. Gilchrist is one of the greatest wicket-keepers of all-time across formats. His exploits with the bat helped Australia extend dominance over other teams during their golden era. He certainly carried the propensity to caress even the ideal deliveries into gaps by using his wrist-work. Let us have a took at his splendid records.

Career How Gilchrist fared in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 12 years, Gilchrist bolstered Australia's top-order in white-ball cricket. Over the years, he also became their mainstay number seven batsman in the Test format. In 96 Tests, he racked up 5,570 runs at a remarkable average of 47.60, including 17 tons. He also registered 9,619 ODI and 272 T20I runs in his career.

Data Most runs as a wicket-keeper in Test cricket

Gilchrist is still the leading-run scorer among wicket-keepers, in Test cricket (5,570). His tally of 17 tons is also the highest on the list. The Australian legend is followed by Mark Boucher (5,515) and MS Dhoni (4,876).

World Cup Highest individual score in a World Cup final

Australia have won the ICC World Cup a record three times in a row (1999, 2003, and 2007). Gilchrist is one of the three Australians to be a part of each of the three winning sides. He still has second-most runs by an Australian in the World Cup history. His 149 (vs SL, 2007) is the highest individual score in a World Cup final.

Wicket-keeping A look at his astonishing wicket-keeping record

The wicket-keeping attributes of Gilchrist still remain unmatched across formats. He is only the second wicket-keeper after Mark Boucher to affect over 900 dismissals in international cricket. Gilchrist has a total of 905 dismissals from 396 matches, a tally that comprises 813 catches and 92 stumpings. He also has second-most dismissals in Test (416) and ODI cricket (472).

IPL Gilchrist helped Deccan Chargers win the 2009 IPL edition