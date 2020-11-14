Matchday three of the South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers saw heavyweights Brazil overcome Venezuela 1-0 to maintain their 100% start to the campaign. The likes of Ecuador, Chile and Uruguay also enjoyed wins to gain crucial points, However, Argentina and Paraguay played out a 1-1 draw. Here we present the records that were scripted in matchday three.

Brazil Brazil dominate the proceedings against Venezuela, Silva wins 92nd cap

Brazil overcame Venezuela thanks to a Roberto Firmino goal, which saw them remain as the only team in South America with a perfect record after three matches. Thiago Silva played his 92nd international for Brazil, taking him level with Kaka as the country's joint-13th most-capped player. Brazil have now won 16, besides drawing just one of their 17 World Cup Qualifiers with Venezuela.

Chile Chile overcome Peru 2-0, extend their run

Chile enjoyed a stunning 2-0 win over Peru, with Arturo Vidal scoring a brace. The veteran mid-fielder now has 31 career international goals. Chile have won five of their last six FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Peru. In another unique feat, goal-keeper Claudio Bravo became the first player in Chile's history to play in 50 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uruguay Suarez overcomes Ronaldo in terms of international goals

Uruguay dished out a complete show to overcome Colombia 3-0 away from home. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez were both on the scoresheet. Suarez who has raced to 63 goals. went outright fourth on South America's all-time leading goal-scorers, overcoming Ronaldo (62 goals). The Atletico Madrid forward became the first South American in history to score 25 goals in World Cup qualifying.

Duo Argentina and Paraguay still unbeaten so far

Both Argentina and Paraguay are unbeaten so far after three games in the qualifying campaign. Lionel Messi-led Argentina conceded a first half penalty but recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against Paraguay. Angel Romero scored his third goal in three games when he coolly rolled home a penalty. Meanwhile, Nicolas Gonzalez equalized for Argentina four minutes before half time.

